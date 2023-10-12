HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was arrested in Puerto Rico in connection to a homicide in Holyoke will be arraigned in court Thursday.

According to Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 22-year-old Aleq Rodriguez of Holyoke will be charged with the murder of 30-year-old Edgar Soto-Irizarry of Holyoke on June 22.

On June 22 around 9:00 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block on Appleton Street for a shooting victim. Soto-Irizarry was found with gunshot wounds and died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Investigators had learned Rodriguez took off to Puerto Rico days after the homicide. The Hampden County District Attorney’s office and local police worked with Puerto Rico authorities to locate Rodriguez. He was arrested on September 21.

The homicide is still being investigated by the DA’s Office and Holyoke Police.