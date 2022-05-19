SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been arrested in South Hadley after a resident called police to report two suspicious people.

On Friday around 3:00 p.m., South Hadley police received a call from a resident about two men walking around her neighbor’s house on Bolton Street. Officers were given a description of the men and located them once they arrived in the area.

The resident told police they saw one of the men allegedly attempt to enter their home through a window and had damaged their screen. Officers also learned that at least three vehicles in the area had been broken into and the same suspect had stolen items from those cars in his possession.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with:

Attempt to Commit Crime (attempted B&E into residence)

B&E Vehicle Nighttime for Felony (3 Counts)

Receive Stolen Property

Carry Dangerous Weapon

Warrant-(Pittsfield District Court)

The South Hadley Police Department thanks the person that notified them of the suspect and encourages all residents to call if they see a suspicious person in their neighborhood.