Man arrested in Springfield after allegedly pointing gun at CVS clerk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers seized a loaded firearm and arrested a man in Springfield after he allegedly pointed a gun at a clerk at CVS.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 600 block of Belmont Avenue for a gun call around 3:20 a.m. A CVS clerk told police 27-year-old Dallas Woodall pointed a gun at the victim when he was told there were no public bathrooms inside the store.

When officers arrived they found the suspect pulling out of the parking lot. They then pulled Woodall over on Grenada Terrace.

Walsh said Woodall did not have a license and was secured pending an investigation. Officers then located a loaded firearm inside the car and arrested him. He is charged with the following: