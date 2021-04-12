Man arrested in Worthington Street shooting where juvenile was shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Worthington Street in Springfield Friday night where a juvenile was shot in the leg.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers located 21-year-old Jose Estrada of Agawam, around 6:55 p.m. parking a vehicle on Marion Street that was involved in the shooting earlier. He was detained and later arrested on the charges below including an arrest warrant for firearms charges:

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Number plate violation to conceal ID

Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Arrest Warrant Carrying a firearm without a license Possession of firearm during the commission of a felony Possession of a class A drug with the intent to distribute

Default warrant Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Receiving a stolen motor vehicle Use of a motor vehicle without authority



Detectives were called to the area of Worthington and Armory Streets for a disturbance around 5:30 p.m. when they heard several gunshots. A juvenile girl was struck in the leg and injured but is expected to be okay.

The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating and asking anyone with information on this shooting to call detectives at 413-787-6355 or anonymously text-a-tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), typing SOLVE and your tip.