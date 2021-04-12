Man arrested in Worthington Street shooting where juvenile was shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Worthington Street in Springfield Friday night where a juvenile was shot in the leg.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers located 21-year-old Jose Estrada of Agawam, around 6:55 p.m. parking a vehicle on Marion Street that was involved in the shooting earlier. He was detained and later arrested on the charges below including an arrest warrant for firearms charges:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Number plate violation to conceal ID
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Arrest Warrant
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a class A drug with the intent to distribute
- Default warrant
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Use of a motor vehicle without authority
Detectives were called to the area of Worthington and Armory Streets for a disturbance around 5:30 p.m. when they heard several gunshots. A juvenile girl was struck in the leg and injured but is expected to be okay.
The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating and asking anyone with information on this shooting to call detectives at 413-787-6355 or anonymously text-a-tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), typing SOLVE and your tip.