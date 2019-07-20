Man arrested on heroin possession charge after stop in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man is facing a drug charge after being pulled over for allegedly driving erratically in Brimfield Friday.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, Around 8:30 p.m. officers pulled over a car operated by 39-year-old Edward Carrington of Monson for a marked lanes violation and found heroin inside the car after a short investigation. Police then arrested Carrington.

Carrington’s bail was set at personal recognizance with a $40 fee and he is being charged with possession of heroin.