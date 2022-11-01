STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A New York man was arrested in Sturbridge Sunday morning following a traffic stop that resulted in State Police finding more than 6.5 kilograms of ketamine.

State Police Troopers were patrolling I-84 eastbound in Sturbridge around 10:00 a.m. Sunday near Exit 6A when they saw a black Toyota Sienna minivan traveling 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. Troopers stopped the driver, who identified himself as 55-year-old Lam Sauking of Brooklyn, New York.

Sauking told police he was driving to JFK Airport in Queens to pick up passengers but he was driving in the wrong direction. State Police say he showed his GPS on his phone to the trooper which was navigating to an address that didn’t exist in Arlington, Massachusetts. Sauking then told the troopers he was traveling to Arlington and not JFK Airport but didn’t explain the confusion.

Troopers continued to question Sauking and were eventually granted permission from the driver to search his vehicle. They found seven large plastic zip bags containing powder, crystal and rock-like white substances consistent with the drug ketamine, which is a Class A controlled substance.

Sauking was arrested and the trooper, along with a K9 unit, did a thorough search of the vehicle. In total, they found 6.5 kilograms, or 14.33 pounds, of the drug, estimated to have a street value of over $200,000. He was arraigned at Dudley District Court and charged with trafficking a Class A narcotic (ketamine) and speeding.