SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man who allegedly set a car on fire with a Molotov cocktail on Belmont Avenue early Wednesday morning. Three juveniles will also face charges.

According to Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander, Brian Tetreault, police arrested 25-year-old Kevin Lozada of Springfield and charged him with burning a vehicle and throwing a Molotov cocktail. The three juveniles will also be charged with burning of a vehicle.

The Arson and Bomb Squad were called to 282 Belmont Avenue to investigate a 2007 Nissan Altima that was set on fire around 3:29 a.m.

Investigators determined the fire was set by a Molotov cocktail and coordinated with Springfield Police and State Police troopers assigned to the state Fire Marshal’s Office to identify the suspects.

According to Captain Tetreault, witnesses and security video collected helped the investigation.