WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilbraham man was arrested for outstanding warrants and a loaded firearm at a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Wilbraham Police Department did a motor vehicle stop around 2141 Boston Rd, Wilbraham. When the officer approached the vehicle, the passenger looked familiar from a past shooting call.

The vehicle’s operator was identified as Christopher Martin Arroyo Cruz, 18 years old, of Springfield. The officer did a routine check on Mr. Arroyo Cruz, which revealed that he had outstanding warrants from the Springfield Police Department.

After a roadside investigation, a loaded 9mm GST9 MOD1 handgun with 22 rounds of ammunition was found next to the driver’s seat.

Photo courtesy of Wilbraham Police Department

Photo courtesy of Wilbraham Police Department

Mr. Arroyo Cruz was arrested on the charges of:

2 outstanding warrants

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possessing ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a large capacity feeding device

Mr. Arroyo Cruz was held without bail, and his arraignment is pending.