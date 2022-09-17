WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilbraham man was arrested for outstanding warrants and a loaded firearm at a traffic stop on Thursday.
The Wilbraham Police Department did a motor vehicle stop around 2141 Boston Rd, Wilbraham. When the officer approached the vehicle, the passenger looked familiar from a past shooting call.
The vehicle’s operator was identified as Christopher Martin Arroyo Cruz, 18 years old, of Springfield. The officer did a routine check on Mr. Arroyo Cruz, which revealed that he had outstanding warrants from the Springfield Police Department.
After a roadside investigation, a loaded 9mm GST9 MOD1 handgun with 22 rounds of ammunition was found next to the driver’s seat.
Mr. Arroyo Cruz was arrested on the charges of:
- 2 outstanding warrants
- Possession of a large capacity firearm
- Possessing ammunition without an FID card
- Possession of a large capacity feeding device
Mr. Arroyo Cruz was held without bail, and his arraignment is pending.