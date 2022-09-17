WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilbraham man was arrested for outstanding warrants and a loaded firearm at a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Wilbraham Police Department did a motor vehicle stop around 2141 Boston Rd, Wilbraham. When the officer approached the vehicle, the passenger looked familiar from a past shooting call.

The vehicle’s operator was identified as Christopher Martin Arroyo Cruz, 18 years old, of Springfield. The officer did a routine check on Mr. Arroyo Cruz, which revealed that he had outstanding warrants from the Springfield Police Department.

After a roadside investigation, a loaded 9mm GST9 MOD1 handgun with 22 rounds of ammunition was found next to the driver’s seat.

Mr. Arroyo Cruz was arrested on the charges of:

  • 2 outstanding warrants
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm
  • Possessing ammunition without an FID card
  • Possession of a large capacity feeding device

Mr. Arroyo Cruz was held without bail, and his arraignment is pending.