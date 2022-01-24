Man at shot at Massachusetts mall over weekend dies

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A man shot inside a Massachusetts mall over the weekend has died, authorities said Monday.

Dijoun C. Beasley, 26, of Boston, was shopping inside a store at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Saturday afternoon when he was shot by another man with a handgun, according to a statement from Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois. He was taken to the hospital.

No arrests were announced.

“The Braintree Police and Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office continue to work together in this investigation,” the statement said.

Police on Saturday said the victim was apparently targeted.

The shooting sent shoppers fleeing from the suburban mall, which has been the site of previous violent acts in recent years.

Gang members exchanged gunfire inside a department store in 2017, and in 2020 a 15-year-old girl described as an innocent bystander was hit twice during a shooting. A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty earlier this month to armed assault to murder and other charges in connection with the shooting of the girl, who survived.

Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros called the latest shooting “unacceptable,” and said he would work with the mall’s owners to ensure safety.