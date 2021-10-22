Images of a man accused of assaulting a girl, 11, and her friend, 15, in a Manhattan park on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan — An 11-year-old girl was attacked by a man in a Manhattan park on Wednesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Police said the girl was at Stuyvesant Square Park with her classmates, in the Gramercy Park neighborhood, around noon when the unidentified man approached her and began to yell at the group.

The man then sprayed water at the girl and proceeded to try to attack her, authorities said.

When the child attempted to fight back, the man grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the side of her face, according to police, who said the man also wrapped his hands around the girl’s neck and applied pressure.

The victim’s friend, a 15-year-old boy, tried to intervene when he saw her being assaulted, but the unknown man struck him, too, authorities said.

The girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment, while the boy suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene by EMS, according to the NYPD.

Police released the above photos of the man they’re looking for, describing him as about 25 to 35 years old, with facial hair and shoulder-length blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants, black sneakers, and sunglasses.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).