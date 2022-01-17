Man attempts to hit Trooper, charged with multiple Felonies in New York

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that officers were forced to open fire at a Boonville man after he allegedly failed to follow verbal commands during an attempted vehicle stop over the weekend.

Around 1:00 am on Saturday, January 15th, two NYS Troopers were heading North on State Route 12 in the Village of Boonville when they allegedly witnessed who would later be identified as 19-year-old Joshua M. Doyle from Lyons Falls, NY speeding and driving recklessly in his pickup truck.

The two Troopers attempted to pull the truck over, but Doyle refused. They then attempted to drive ahead of Doyle’s vehicle, but as they did, Doyle struck the passenger side of their patrol car and then entered a parking area north of Plank Road in the Town of Trenton.

Once in the parking lot, the Troopers exited their vehicle and began to give Doyle verbal commands. Doyle still ignored the officers and instead started to drive his truck directly towards them. The officers had no choice but to open fire on Doyle.

Doyle was uninjured, left the parking lot, and continued to drive south on Route 12 for about a mile before finally coming to a stop. He ultimately surrendered to the police without any further incident.

Joshua M. Doyle has been arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (Class D felony)

Two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Doyle has been processed and transported to the Oneida County Jail while waiting for arraignment.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and more charges may be handed down in the future. Eyewitness News will update you with that information as it is released.