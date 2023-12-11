BOSTON (WWLP) – A man wanted in connection with two armed robberies who was arrested near Springfield pleaded guilty.

According to the Department of Justice, at around 10:25 p.m. a 7-Eleven in Brockton was robbed and approximately 40 minutes later a suspect stole cash from RJ Smoke and Convenience Store in Dorchester. Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing the same unique clothing and a Kia Sorento in the area of both robberies.

The suspect was later identified as 32-year-old Fernando Bost of Boston, and the vehicle was determined to be a rental to Bost’s girlfriend at the time of the robberies. Bost’s EBT card was also used at a gas station and a Target on the same day of the robberies. The surveillance footage at those locations also matched the clothing the robber was wearing.

Bost was arrested by state law enforcement during a traffic stop near Springfield. Bost’s front sweatshirt pocket was allegedly found to contain a loaded Glock 43x with a high-capacity magazine.

Due to two previous convictions for armed robbery in 2012 and 2017, Bost is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Furthermore, Bost was facing several pending charges for armed and unarmed robbery at the time of the alleged conduct, as well as three outstanding warrants issued by three different courts for armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering during daytime for felony, receiving stolen property and shoplifting.

Bost pleaded guilty on December 6th to two counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7, 2024.