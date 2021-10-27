Man carrying loaded firearm at Bradley International Airport arrested

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – TSA officers at Bradley International Airport stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight on Tuesday.

During the security screening, the TSA officer on site detected a loaded .22 caliber firearm along with a magazine containing six rounds in the man’s backpack. Connecticut State Police came to the airport and during questioning found that the man did not have a gun permit. The resident claimed to not know the firearm was not in his backpack and police arrested the man on a state charge for attempting to circumvent security.

Our TSA officers continue to do a fantastic job preventing firearms from entering the secure area of the airport,” said William Csontos, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Connecticut. “Saying you didn’t know the firearm was in your bag is no excuse. Responsible gun owners have permits and should always know where their firearm is at all times. Passengers who are traveling with firearms need to have a permit, declare with the airline during check-in that they want to travel with their firearm and ensure they are properly packed in their checked baggage.”

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in their checked baggage if they are unloaded, separate from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

TSA has additional details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on their website.