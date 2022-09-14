HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department, Department of Public Works, and the Mayor’s Office are looking to identify an individual caught on camera, who is allegedly illegally dumping.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Holyoke, the dumping took place at the Holyoke Department of Public Works building on North East Street in the flats. Three pictures were shown of a man offloading a black couch from a white pick up truck.





Photo’s courtesy of the City of Holyoke

If you have any information or can identify the person in the photos, you are asked to call the Mayor’s Office at 413-561-1600 or the Police Department at 413-536-6431. You can also text a tip anonymously to 274637 and then text with the word Solve.

22News contacted the City of Holyoke for more information and is waiting for more information.