Man caught with loaded gun at Boston Logan International Airport claims co-worker placed it in his bag

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Transportation Security Administration officers caught a man with a loaded gun at Boston Logan International Airport Tuesday.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told 22News, officers prevented the man from bringing a 9 mm caliber handgun loaded with five bullets onto the airplane after it was detected from an X-ray machine.

TSA contacted the Massachusetts State Police who took the gun away and detained the man for questioning before citing him on a state weapons charge. The man told officers he did not know he had a loaded gun with him and believed one of his co-workers placed it in his carry-on bag before heading to the airport.

As of March 25, 2020, four firearms have been recovered at Boston Logan International Airport. Farbstein reminds the public even if you have a firearm permit, you are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in your carry-on bags. However, passengers who are allowed to travel with their firearms can store it in their checked luggage if they are properly packed and declared.