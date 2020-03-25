1  of  3
Breaking News
Board of Health: Hadley resident contracts coronavirus Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

Man caught with loaded gun at Boston Logan International Airport claims co-worker placed it in his bag

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: TSA

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Transportation Security Administration officers caught a man with a loaded gun at Boston Logan International Airport Tuesday.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told 22News, officers prevented the man from bringing a 9 mm caliber handgun loaded with five bullets onto the airplane after it was detected from an X-ray machine.

TSA contacted the Massachusetts State Police who took the gun away and detained the man for questioning before citing him on a state weapons charge. The man told officers he did not know he had a loaded gun with him and believed one of his co-workers placed it in his carry-on bag before heading to the airport.

As of March 25, 2020, four firearms have been recovered at Boston Logan International Airport. Farbstein reminds the public even if you have a firearm permit, you are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in your carry-on bags. However, passengers who are allowed to travel with their firearms can store it in their checked luggage if they are properly packed and declared.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories