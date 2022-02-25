HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A man from Colchester, Connecticut is charged with criminal mischief after state police saw two people spray-painting graffiti under a highway bridge.

According to the Connecticut State Police report, on February 9 a Trooper was entering the Whitehead Highway from I-91 southbound Exit 29a when he saw two individuals under a highway bridge actively spray-painting graffiti on the support beams of the bridge. The Trooper pulled over and began to approach the individuals but they ran. A short foot chase came to an end when the individuals decided to stop.

An investigation revealed 29-year-old Kevin Lapointe was spray painting his “tag”, he was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief. Lapointe has several previous arrests for similar crimes in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Lapointe was released on a $500 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to return to Hartford Superior Court on February 28.