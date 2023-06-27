NEWTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been charged with killing three people in Newton on Sunday.

According to the Middlesex DA’s office, 41-year-old Christopher Ferguson of Newton is being charged with murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and burglary.

Sunday morning, Newton police were called to a home on Broadway Street, where three elderly people were found dead inside, having sustained stab wounds and blunt-force trauma.

The victims were Gilda D’Amore, her husband Bruno D’Amore, and her mother, Lucia Arpino. Their bodies were discovered after the couple did not arrive at church Sunday morning to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

At this time, police believed that the incident was a random attack. Bloody, bare footprints were found in the home and led police to Ferguson, who was seen in surveillance footage walking shirtless with no shoes on less than a mile from where the murders took place.

DA Marian Ryan explained that investigators found evidence of forced entry in the basement and signs of a struggle in a bedroom. According to their church, the D’Amores leave behind three children and five grandchildren. The investigation is ongoing.