Man charged with armed robbery after allegedly robbing a CVS in Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a CVS with a knife on State Street in Springfield Friday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the CVS at 600 State Street for a report of an armed robbery around 4:45 a.m. Officers detained 48-year-old Jose Torres on the 300 block of State Street after a short foot pursuit.

Walsh told 22News that the investigation revealed that Torres pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk give him money from the register. He then allegedly dropped the knife and ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money. Police recovered the knife and money. He is charged with armed robbery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today