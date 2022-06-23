WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested after officers were called to an armed robbery at Home Depot in Wilbraham Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at around 2:50 p.m. officers were called to Home Depot for a shoplifting incident. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone but are a known group targeting Home Depots across Massachusetts and Connecticut for copper wire.

Police were called again for another shoplifting incident at Home Depot around 3:34 p.m. When police arrived, two Hispanic men were seen exiting with a large amount of Romex wire valued at over $1,600. A foot pursuit began when they were ordered to stop.

A violent struggle began with one of the suspects with an officer on the ground. The suspect was ordered to stop resisting several times but refused. He yelled in Spanish to the second suspect, later identified as Jorge Luis Maldonado-Ramos, to assist by “grabbing it.” The officer then drew his taser and ordered Maldonado-Ramos to back up.

While still struggling with the first suspect on the ground, the officer saw him staring at the taser, and Maldonado-Ramos staring at his firearm. The suspect on the ground ripped the taser and holster off the officer’s chest and threw them to Maldonado-Ramos which he pointed at the officer. He dropped the taser and both suspects ran after the officer stepped back and drew his firearm.

Jorge Luis Maldonado-Ramos was taken into custody by another Wilbraham officer with the assistance of an off-duty Hampden Sergeant. The other unknown suspect got away in a vehicle, and a police pursuit into Springfield was terminated due to safety issues.

Jorge Luis Maldonado-Ramos is being held on $25,000 bail and charged with the following: