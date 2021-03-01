Man charged with armed robbery in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested 48-year old Warner Donaldson at his home on Stuart Street Monday morning according to spokesman Ryan Walsh.

On Sunday night around 10:40 p.m. officers were called to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store located in 500 block of Boston Road.

Donaldson allegedly showed the store clerk a firearm and walked away with an unknown amount of cash. No one was hurt.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said officers found a pellet-BB gun that was used in the robbery. Police detectives conducted an investigation, identified Donaldson, and were able to arrest him.

Donaldson is being charged with: