Man charged with armed robbery in Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested 48-year old Warner Donaldson at his home on Stuart Street Monday morning according to spokesman Ryan Walsh.

On Sunday night around 10:40 p.m. officers were called to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store located in 500 block of Boston Road.

Donaldson allegedly showed the store clerk a firearm and walked away with an unknown amount of cash. No one was hurt.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said officers found a pellet-BB gun that was used in the robbery. Police detectives conducted an investigation, identified Donaldson, and were able to arrest him.

Donaldson is being charged with:

  • Armed Robbery Firearm and Masked
  • Larceny under $1,200

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

I-Team DO NOT DELETE

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today