SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than half a million dollars worth of pharmacy products and sales were lost due to a fire allegedly set at Walgreens in Springfield.

A Springfield man is being charged with arson after he allegedly set the fire and caused damage to pharmacy medication at Walgreens on Monday. According to the Springfield Police Department, a fire that was allegedly set in the bathroom at Walgreens on Sumner Avenue caused approximately $550,000 worth of damage due to the pharmacy having to destroy medication, products and lost sales of that inventory.

The suspect, 24-year-old Christopher Afonso, was arrested Tuesday at around 3:35 p.m. in the area of 0-100 block of Ozark Street.