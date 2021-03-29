Man charged with assault after allegedly driving 96MPH in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A man from East Windsor is charged with assault Monday from a motor vehicle crash that happened in September in Enfield.

According to the Enfield Police Department, 57-year-old Alan Jackmauh was allegedly traveling 96 mile per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone 5 seconds before impact of another vehicle on Depot Hill Road, September 18, 2020. The vehicle driven by Jackmauh hit the passenger side rear corner of another vehicle that caused it to roll over. The vehicle was driven by Marc Curto, who suffered serious injuries.

Jackmauh was issued a warrant and arrested at the Enfield Police Department Monday. Jackmauh is charged with assault in the 1st degree, reckless driving, failure to drive in the proper lane, and failure to wear a seatbelt. He is being held on a $40,000 bond.