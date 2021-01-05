Man charged with attempted arson at MLK Church in Springfield to be arraigned Tuesday

22News will be in court for the arraignment of Dushko Vulchev

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who was arrested on attempted arson charges to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Dushko Vulchev was originally scheduled to appear in court on Monday but the arraignment was rescheduled for Tuesday.

The Pittsfield Police department arrested Dushko Vulchev of Houlton, Maine on Friday. According to Department of Fire Services spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth, Vulchev is charged with several counts of malicious damage and three counts of attempted arson previous to the Monday, December 28th church fire.

Vulchev has not been charged with arson attempt of the fire on December 28th yet as the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Vulchev is currently in custody and being held on an undisclosed bail amount until his arraignment. He allegedly attempted to burn the church down on December 13, then twice on December 15, before the December 28th fire. Vulchev’s identity was not made public until Saturday. His photo was not provided.

No one was hurt in those attempts and no injuries were reported in the early morning fire on Monday, December 28, 2020.

The MLK church, located at 14 Concord Terrace in Springfield, had just gotten a new roof a couple of weeks before the fire. The building is now badly damaged.

Springfield firefighters were called to the MLK church located at 14 Concord Terrace at about 5 a.m. Monday December 28 for the fire, which caused heavy damage to the structure.