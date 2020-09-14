Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting a woman in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield detectives arrested a man Monday who allegedly violently assaulted a stranger during a failed robbery while out on bail on Wednesday.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, on Monday around 11 a.m. officers arrested 40-year-old Titus Crews on Warner Avenue.

Walsh said on September 9, Crews followed a woman home from a convenience store and attempted to steal her purse in the doorway of an apartment building on Belmont Avenue. When he couldn’t take the victims purse, he allegedly violently assaulted and strangled the victim leaving her severely injured.

Two neighbors heard the attack and were able to scare Crews away, according to Walsh.

Springfield detectives investigated the case and were issued a warrant for Crews’ arrest on Friday. They spent the weekend searching for Crews before he was located and arrested on Monday. He was out on bail from a domestic assault in April. Springfield police have arrested Crews 28 times in his adult life. He is charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant Attempted murder Unarmed assault to rob



The Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, U.S. Marshal Task Force, Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit, and Hampden County Sherriff’s Department all assisted with the investigation.