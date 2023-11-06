WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested at Bank of America in West Springfield after an alleged dispute Monday afternoon.

According to West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance, officers were sent to Bank of America for a report of a customer and bank employees involved in an apparent dispute. Upon arrival, the customer told officers that he wasn’t leaving without his money and that he would jump over if he didn’t get his money. He then suddenly jumped onto the teller counter.

Officers were able to grab him, pulled him to the ground, and arrested him without incident. He is being charged with disorderly conduct, threat to commit a crime, and attempted unarmed robbery. Additional details were not immediately available at this time.