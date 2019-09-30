Man charged with breaking into home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into a home in Springfield Friday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 21-year-old Maurice Craft was arrested after a witness saw him remove an air conditioner and break into an open window of a home around 10:20 a.m near the intersection of Belmont Ave. and Locust Street.

When Craft saw the witness he allegedly left the building. It appeared that nothing was stolen.

Walsh said officers found Craft on a bicycle and stopped him before he was arrested.

Craft is being charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony.