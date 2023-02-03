HURRICANE, Utah (WWLP) – A traffic stop on a highway in Utah has led police to discover a missing Massachusetts girl. The driver of that vehicle is facing human trafficking and child endangerment charges.

On Wednesday, Utah Highway Patrol say they observed a vehicle speeding and changing lanes without using a signal on I-15 southbound in Washington County, Utah. When police conducted a traffic stop, officers could smell marijuana inside the vehicle.

Officers identified the driver as 35-year-old Tevon Jarell Cullors-Tillman, and an unknown passenger was also inside the vehicle. Officers search the vehicle and found an open container of alcohol and marijuana. Police also learned that the juvenile passenger in the vehicle gave a false name and birth date and discovered she was a missing girl from Massachusetts.

Cullors-Tillman was interviewed by police and allegedly told them he was talking to the juvenile girl online and had bought her a bus ticket from Massachusetts to Denver. He then took a rental car to Denver and picked her up.

According to the affidavit, the juvenile was “completely dependent on and feared Cullors-Tillman would hurt her or her family.” The juvenile believed she was being taken to Las Vegas but learned later they were heading to California. The juvenile told police she had been subjected to prostitution previously and made inquiry’s that she would be involved in prostitution once she arrived in Las Vegas.

Cullors-Tillman was arrested and has been charged with the following:

• Human trafficking for labor

• Possession with intent to distribute Class C Substance

• Endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult

• Harboring a runaway

• Possession of controlled substance: Marijuana/Spice

• Contributing to the delinquency of minor

• Open container/Drinking alcohol in a vehicle