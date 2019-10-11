Man charged with murder after SD card showing killing found

(CNN) – A bizarre discovery in Alaska helped police solve a grisly crime.

An SD card containing videos that show an actual murder led authorities straight to the man accused of committing the crime.

39 photos and 12 videos show in graphic detail the final hours of a dark-haired woman. The SD card where the files were stored was labeled “homicide at midtown Marriott”

“With the SD card, one of the big questions was trying to determine whether or not this was a staged event, and we quickly ruled that out.” MJ Thim/Anchorage Police

A woman told police she found the card on the ground in Fairview. She said she watched the clips and recognized the carpet from a midtown hotel.

Two days later, police discovered human remains off Seward highway.

“Keep in mind these were human remains that were found, so we had two separate investigations that were doing on. One with the SD card, trying to determine what was actually taking place.” MJ Thim/Anchorage Police

A detective reviewing the videos recognized a man’s voice from another investigation.

Some of the photos on the SD card showed part of license plates that matched the person the detective had in mind.

Then, once police obtained cell phone records, they pinned Brian Smith to the location the human remains were found within minutes of when the last photo on the SD card was taken.

Smith is charged with one count of first-degree murder. His bail is set at $750,000.

