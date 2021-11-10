Man charged with murder from March shooting in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield is being charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Chicopee.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 39-year-old Almando Diaz from Springfield was arrested Monday for first degree murder in connection with the Chicopee homicide of 32-year-old Luis Ramos from Springfield.

On March 11th at around 11:52 p.m., Chicopee Police were investigating reports of shots fired in the area of Springfield and Walton Streets when Springfield Police were called to the area of Springfield and Cunningham Streets where the Luis Ramos was discovered with gunshot wounds after crashing into two parked cars.

The investigation included applying for and being granted 11 search warrants and numerous investigative techniques. As a result, an arrest warrant was granted Monday for Almando Diaz. Members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s SAFE Unit, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, and the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and Chicopee Police Department located Almando Diaz, and placed him under arrest and charged him with first degree murder.

Diaz was arraigned Tuesday in Chicopee District Court and is being held without the right to bail. His next court date is scheduled for December 6.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “Over eight months, detectives from the Massachusetts State Police in my office and Chicopee Police relentlessly sought evidence to solve and prove this murder. I express my thanks for their extraordinary work that led to this arrest. We will now work within the court system to secure justice for the victim and his loved ones.”