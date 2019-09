ENFIELD, Conn (WWLP) – A man was charged with murder in connection with the death of a 79-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in Enfield on August 20.

Enfield Police Department Chief Alaric Fox told 22News, police arrested 35-year-old Anthony Ward of Enfield on an arrest warrant around 2:00 p.m on Wednesday.

Fox said police found the body of Frances Battagler at 47 Second Ave.

Ward is being held on a court set bond of $1,000,000 and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.