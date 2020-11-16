Man charged with open and gross lewdness at Savers in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Sunday at Savers on West Springfield for allegedly masturbating inside the store.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 12:00 p.m. Felix Soto Torres of Dwight Street in Springfield is being charged with open and gross lewdness after officers located Torres inside the store whose genitalia was exposed, and he was still engaging in the act described.

There were several customers of various ages in the area where Torres was found by officers. Torres was convicted of the same offense in 2016.