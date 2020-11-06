Man charged with OUI after two-car crash in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested for operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor after a two-car crash in Adams Thursday night.

According to the Adams Police Department, around 10 p.m. officers were called to the area of Center Street and Crandall Street where they found one car in the road with extensive damage operated by a man from Clarksburg. This car was determined to have been traveling west from Orchard Street and was continuing west onto Center Street. The driver was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with injuries but is expected to be okay.

The second car driven by a man from Adams was located about 50 feet off the road where it crashed into a stone wall behind a home. This car also sustained exstensive damage.

After speaking with a witness, police determined that the second car had been traveling south on Summer Street at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the stop sign at the end of Summer Street to Center Street thus colliding with the other car.

After an investigation, the operator of the second car was arrested for allegedly operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor and taken to Berkshire Medical Center under police custody for further evaluation. The man arrested was later medically cleared and taken to the Adams Police Department for booking where he was held pending arraignment Friday morning in Northern Berkshire District Court on charges related to the motor vehicle crash.