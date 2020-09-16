Man charged with possession of an explosive device after police find pipe bombs in Holyoke home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after pipe bombs were found in a home on Pleasant Street in Holyoke Tuesday morning.

According to Massachusetts Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jennifer Mieth, an occupant of the home, 29-year-old Gregory Bennett, was charged with four counts of possession of an explosive device. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court Wednesday.

The Holyoke Police Department was called to 91 Pleasant Street and discovered pipe bombs. A search warrant was obtained and executed for the entire premises and bomb-making related materials were found.

Mieth said the State Police Bomb Squad rendered the items safe for evaluation and submitted evidence to the State Police Crime Lab.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, a father and a neighbor found the devices, prompting an evacuation of the area. Pleasant Street between Amherst and Princeton streets were still closed to traffic until late Tuesday night.

Holyoke Police, Fire and Public Works Departments, the State Police Bomb Squad and Fire Investigation Unit assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a special state Hazardous Materials team, State Police detectives assigned to the Office of Hampden District Attorney, State Police Crime Scene Services, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Force all assisted with the investigation.

There is an ongoing joint investigation into this incident.