Man charged with South Bridge Street murder in Holyoke to be arraigned

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of three suspects in connection with a deadly shooting in Holyoke is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday morning.

Holyoke South Bridge Street murder suspect held without bail

29-year-old Brian Vazquez-Rivera is expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court and is currently held without the right to bail. Rivera was arrested in the Bronx in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Jesus Otero Marrero who was found shot to death on South Bridge Street Friday, January 10.

Two other suspects involved 30-year-old Jean Carlos Rivera and 30-year-old Merkin Andrade have also been arrested.