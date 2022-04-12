SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested and charged with strangulation, assault & battery, several firearm and drug charges after police were called to a report of a gun Monday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 5:05 p.m. officers were called about a gun at the 200 block of Belmont Avenue. While investigating, officers were led to an alleged assault at a residence on Forest Street.

On Forest Street, 18-year-old Alijhea Ramirez was detained. Throughout the search, approximately 95 bags of heroin and numerous bags of crack cocaine were found, a large capacity firearm, and an additional magazine capable of holding 31 rounds of ammunition.

Alijhea Ramirez of Springfield is charged with the following: