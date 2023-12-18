WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Stow man who was believed to be armed and dangerous was arrested on Monday morning.

According to the Stow and Needham Police Department, 45-year-old Joshua Hinds was captured in Waltham after prompting a large police presence in Stow over the weekend. He will be booked and likely face several charges.

Hinds allegedly waved a firearm at someone he knew and he was believed to be armed with multiple firearms. He also allegedly made threats to harm himself and others.

The Stow and Needham Police Departments searched for Hinds Sunday night, along with the Harvard, Boxborough, and Bolton Police Departments, as well as state police.