Parlin is the 10th and final defendant to be convicted in the case.

BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Lebanon, Maine was convicted for his role in connection with trafficking methamphetamine in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Northern California.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 44-year-old Jacob Parlin was convicted by a federal jury on November 30th of one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

During his trial, evidence was shown that beginning in or about March 2020 through May 2021, Parlin conspired with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in an amount greater than 50 grams.

Parlin is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7, 2024. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million.