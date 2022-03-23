SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from East Longmeadow was sentenced after a jury convicted him of child rape in Hampden County Superior Court.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson James Leydon, on March 15 Joseph Collins was convicted by a jury on rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14. Collins was sentenced to two and a half years, followed by two years of probation, with the conditions of:

Remaining drug-free, with random testing

Undergo substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by probation

Undergo mental health evaluation and treatment as directed by probation

Complete sex offender treatment program

Complete anger management treatment program

Have no contact, direct or indirect, and stay away from named victim

Have no unsupervised contact with children under 16 years of age, exception defendant’s own children

In December 2014, the assault of the child was reported and investigated by the police in East Longmeadow. The case went to trial in 2018, but ended in a mistrial.

A retrial was held in 2020, but the jury had to be dismissed due to the defendant having a conversation with an already seated juror in a bathroom. A few days later, the courthouse shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. On March 15, 2021, Collins was convicted by a jury.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “The resilience and courage of the survivor is extraordinary. To finally see justice after over seven years is a testament to the survivor’s perseverance and strength. That is in addition to, the incredible bravery, in testifying in an open courtroom and mere feet from her abuser. I thank the survivor, the jury, and the members of the prosecution team, especially Victim Advocate Emily O’Neil and Special Victim Unit Assistant District Attorney Eileen Sears.”