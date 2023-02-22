SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man convicted of killing another man in a shooting at a Springfield barbershop back in 2011 has been denied a new trial.

Tamik Kirkland was convicted of murder in the first degree for the death of Sheldon Innocent. Kirkland allegedly opened fire at a barber shop on State Street on April 30, 2011, killing Innocent and wounding a barber.

Commonwealth v. Kirkland (SJC 11667)

In a separate incident nearby he then shot a Springfield and a State Police Trooper. Both officers were saved by their bulletproof vests. Kirkland was shot multiple times and spent weeks recovering at Baystate Medical Center.