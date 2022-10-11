BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Providence convicted in the kidnapping death of a woman more than three years ago was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday.

Louis Coleman was found guilty back in June following a month-long trial into the murder of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. She was out at a Boston nightclub celebrating her birthday in February 2019 when she was abducted by Coleman, according to prosecutors.

Correia’s body was eventually found inside the suitcase in the trunk of Coleman’s car. She was the mother of a daughter who was two-years-old at the time of her death.

“Jassy Correia was a vibrant and beautiful 22-year-old woman and mother of a toddler daughter. Louis Coleman, a total stranger to her, abducted her, raped her and strangled her to death. The pain and suffering Louis Coleman inflicted on Jassy Correia that night and her loving family – her mother, her father, her brother and so many others every single day since Feb. 24, 2019 – will never be relieved by this sentence. By his depravity and his horrific disregard for Ms. Correia’s life, Louis Coleman forfeited his right to live free in society,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

“This crime was gut-wrenching and there is no question today’s sentence is just. Louis Coleman took Jassy Correia’s life—a life full of promise, away from her. No sentence can bring solace to her family, and it cannot erase the harm he inflicted, but thanks to the tireless efforts of our Violent Crimes Task Force along with the Boston, Providence, and Delaware State Police Departments, we were able to remove this dangerous threat from our community so he can’t hurt anyone else,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division.