SAUGUS, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is dead after he was found with a stab wound in the parking lot of the popular restaurant Kowloon in Saugus.

Saugus police found the man around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and he’s been identified as Patrick Kenney of Milton.

The District Attorney’s office said the incident appears to have been an accident, and no one else is believed to have been involved.

A source involved in the investigation told our sister station, NBC Boston, that Kenney had been wearing a knife attached to a lanyard around his neck when he was fatally wounded.