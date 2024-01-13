BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One man is dead after a shooting took place Friday night at a restaurant in Brockton.

According to NBC Boston, officers were sent to a shooting inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street around 7:30 p.m. A man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said that the victim had died. The victim was the only person injured in the shooting. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

According to witnesses, a man with a mask walked into the restaurant and opened fire on someone inside. No arrests have been made.