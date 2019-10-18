Man dead after shooting on Huntington Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting on Huntington Street in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh identified the victim as a 24-year-old man. Walsh said the victim was driven to the hospital by 23-year-old Damion Hackett, who was arrested after video evidence showed him returning fire after the victim was shot.

Damion Hackett (SPD)

Walsh said officers received a Shotspotter activation near the intersection of Main Street and Huntington Street around 2:20 p.m. The victim later died at Baystate Medical Center.

Hackett is facing the following charges:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Attempt to commit assault and battery by discharging a firearm

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are looking into what let up to the homicide. If you have any information on this incident or have video you are asked to contact the detective bureau at 413-787-6355 or Text-A-Tip anonymously. Text the word CRIMES, type SOLVE, and your tip.

