Man drove away from trooper at Home Depot in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police are looking to identify a person that drove away from police in the parking lot of Home Depot.

On Thursday, March 15, 2021 around noon, a shopper flagged down an off duty Connecticut State Trooper in the Home Depot parking lot and said a man was slumped over the steering wheel in a parked vehicle. The trooper put on identifiable clothing and his body worn camera and approached the vehicle. Inside the suspected vehicle, the trooper was able to see a man sleeping in the driver’s seat.

Knocking on the window, the trooper was able to wake up the driver who rolled down the window. According the Connecticut State Police, the trooper was able to identify signs of illicit narcotic use and believed the man was under the influence. When the trooper asked the man to get out of the vehicle, the driver placed his car in reverse and took off at a high speed in the parking lot nearly striking the trooper and several other people.





The trooper attempted to chase after the suspect but stopped when the suspect drove down a one-way road. Enfield police attempted to assist but could not locate him.

The plates on the vehicle were listed as stolen. The car is a 2000-2003 white Nissan Maxima with damage to the passenger side rear bumper. Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver are asked to contact the Connecticut State Police Troop C at 860-896-3200 ext. 8071. You may remain anonymous when contacting them.