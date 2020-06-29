Man facing charges after running over 6-year-old, mother in Ludlow

1  of  2
LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is facing several charges after running over a 6-year-old and his mother in Ludlow last Wednesday.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, 53-year-old Vincent H. Kavanagh recklessly ran over a 6-year-old boy and his 27-year-old mother in the parking lot of Big Y Supermarket located on Center Street.

Police say both victims were taking to Baystate Medical Center by the Ludlow Fire Department.

On Friday, The Ludlow Police Department submitted a criminal complaint summons application in Palmer District court charging Kavanagh with the following:

  • Operating to endanger (reckless)
  • Speed greater than reasonable
  • Failure to care in starting and stopping

