Man facing felony charges after allegedly threatening officers in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after allegedly threatening officers and barricading himself inside a home in Springfield Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a home on Beaumont Street at 9:40 p.m. for a report of a physical fight and 23-year-old Kenneth Latino threatening to shoot the victims.

Walsh said when officers arrived, Latino ran into the home and barricaded himself inside and officers could hear him breaking several items. The victims were outside the home.

When officers entered the home they noticed an empty handgun case on the ground. Walsh said officers believed the suspect had a gun so they cleared the first and second floors and determined Latino was barricading himself in the attic. Officers observed an open rifle case with what appeared to be a BB gun in it on the second floor.

Walsh said when officers forced open the door to the attic, Latino threw and hit several items at the officers on the stairs. While police were trying to communicate with Latino he allegedly threatened them by saying he’d “put two in your chest” if the officer came upstairs.

According to Walsh, Latino then repeatedly threatened to shoot officers both inside and outside the home with a handgun and a long gun he allegedly had with him in the attic. Officers then arrested Latino after he resisted. He is charged with the following: