Man facing OUI liquor charge after traffic stop in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A North Brookfield man is facing an OUI liquor charge after allegedly driving erratically on Sturbridge Road on December 27.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, 24-year-old Nathaniel Kunz was driving erratically on Sturbridge Road at 7:40 p.m. and an officer pulled him over for a marked lanes violation on Palmer Road.

Brimfield Police said after further investigation Kunz was arrested and is charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation.