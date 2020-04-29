Man facing over 10 charges after police seized illegal firearm, crack cocaine, heroin in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man who had two outstanding warrants for his arrest on Chestnut Street Tuesday night.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 27-year-old Frankie Ortiz was arrested on the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 6:10 p.m. after detectives received information he was in possession of a firearm.
Officers then located Ortiz leaving a convenience store near the intersection of Chestnut and Allendale Street. Walsh said when Ortiz noticed the officers, he began to run toward Brookline Avenue while holding an item in his waistband.
Detectives then took Ortiz into custody and recovered a loaded firearm containing 18 rounds of ammunition. This is the 14th illegal firearm Springfield Police have recovered since March 23.
Officers also seized 16 bags of crack-cocaine and approximately 100 bags of heroin from Ortiz. He is facing the following charges:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm without a license on a public way
- Possession of a large capacity firearm in the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm with 1 prior violent/drug crime
- Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug
- Carrying a dangerous weapon with an active warrant
- Disorderly conduct
- Resisting arrest
- Default warrant
- Default warrant