Man facing over six charges after allegedly shoplifting in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested in Wilbraham after allegedly stealing a number of stolen items from Home Depot Friday.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, 41-year-old David Duffany of Willimantic, CT was arrested after officers were called to a Home Depot for a shoplifting in progress. Duffany drove away from the store in a car with temporary Texas tags but was later stopped by officers who noticed the car on Boston Road.

Police say after the car was pulled over, Duffany got out and attempted to run while leaving a woman in the passenger seat behind. When Duffany was found, both him and the woman provided false names but were later identified.

After an investigation, officers discovered Duffany was arrested on multiple charges including an arrest warrant.

He is being charged with the following: