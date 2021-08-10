Man found guilty for 2019 stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was found guilty and sentenced to 8-10 years in prison for stabbing a person in 2019.

The jury at Hampden County Superior Court found Timothy Lockett guilty on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to a news release sent to 22News on Tuesday from Hampden DA’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon.

Lockett was facing charges from a stabbing on March 25, 2019 on Montmorenci Street in Springfield. The victim survived after being stabbed at least 10 times before being able to get away. Lockett turned himself in at the Springfield Police Headquarters in July of 2019.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “The focus of our resources continues to be on deterring and prosecuting violent crime, which has no place in our communities. I thank the detectives who worked this case for the Springfield Police Department. I also thank Assistant District Attorney Christopher McDonald for the skill and dedication he brought to this case to ensure justice for the victim and the community in which the crime occurred.”

Assistant District Attorney Christopher McDonald represented the Commonwealth in this case.